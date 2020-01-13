Abby Huntsman departing 'The View' to run father's Utah governor campaign Huntsman began co-hosting "The View" in 2018.

Abby Huntsman announced that she's leaving "The View" to help run her father Jon Huntsman Jr.'s campaign for governor of Utah.

The 33 year-old daughter of the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and former governor of Utah shared the news Monday morning.

Along with spending more time with her family, Huntsman will be the senior advisor to her father's campaign. With her father's run for governor already in full swing, Huntsman's final appearance co-hosting "The View" is Friday, Jan. 17.

When Jon Huntsman launched his campaign, he came to his daughter for help, eventually asking her to help run it. Over "The View"'s winter hiatus, she came to the decision with her family to leave the show.

Huntsman joined as co-host of Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show in its 22nd season. She got her professional start in television at ABC News while interning at “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” in college, then later served as a news desk assistant for ABC News in Washington DC and an assistant booker for “Good Morning America” in NYC.

Huntsman accompanied her father on his campaign trail over the weekend. She captioned her photo of them together on Instagram, "Back to my Utah roots campaigning with this guy. Democracy in action."

Jon Huntsman Jr. is one of the five GOP candidates for governor of Utah. From 2005 to 2009, Huntsman was Governor of Utah and subsequently the ambassador to China. He accepted a position as Ambassador to Russia in 2017.

Hunstman also ran as a candidate in the 2012 presidential race, but withdrew after the New Hampshire primary.

