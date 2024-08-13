Abortion access will officially be on Arizona’s ballot in November

An amendment that would create a right to an abortion in Arizona’s constitution will appear on the state’s ballot this November.

Arizona for Abortion Access, a coalition supporting the amendment, announced on Monday night that the measure would appear on the state’s November ballot as Proposition 139, allowing voters in the swing state to decide on the issue this election cycle.

Arizona’s secretary of state office confirmed to ABC News on Monday evening that the Arizona for Abortion Access Act will officially be on the ballot this November.

Abortion rights activist protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Aashish Kiphayet / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) Aashish Kiphayet/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

The secretary of state's office told ABC News that Arizona turned in an estimated 577,971 valid signatures for Abortion Access. The group surpassed the minimum number of signatures needed, which was 383,923. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes signed the required paperwork to put the ballot measure in front of voters.

If passed in November, the measure would establish a fundamental right to an abortion in the state. It would protect access to abortion up until viability, which is generally around 24 weeks, with exceptions after that if a “healthcare provider determines an abortion is needed to protect the life or physical or mental health of the patient.”

Arizona law currently bans abortions after 15 weeks and includes exceptions in cases of medical emergencies.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in May signed repeal legislation of a long-dormant, near-total abortion ban that had been revived by the state Supreme Court, stirring widespread controversy and debate.