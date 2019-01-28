Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said the special counsel investigation is nearing its completion during a press conference on Monday, the first official on the record confirmation.

“I’ve been fully briefed on the investigation, and I look forward to Director Mueller delivering the final report...," Whitaker said.

Over the course of his nearly two-year-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors have now indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes.

Those indictments have led to seven guilty pleas and three people sentenced to prison. Four former Trump campaign officials – including his onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also a former associate of Stone -- are among those who have pleaded guilty.

Whitaker did not recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation, though a Justice Department ethics review determined that recusal would be appropriate, but not required, in his case.

Critics have complained that before taking the job as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Whitaker frequently appeared on television making critical comments about the special counsel investigation, raising questions about his impartiality in overseeing the probe.

Whitaker responded to some of that criticism on Monday saying that the statements he made were when he was "a private citizen, only with publicly available information."

