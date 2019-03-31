Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that President Donald Trump threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border because he "will do everything he can" for border security, putting the blame on Democrats for not giving "any additional money ... (or) additional people" to address the issue.

"Why are we talking about closing the border? Because, not for spite and not to -- not to try and -- and undo what's happening, but to simply say, look, we need the people from the ports of entry to go out and patrol in the desert where we don't have any wall," Mulvaney said on "This Week" Sunday. "We need border security, and we're going to do the best we can with what we have.

"The Democrats will not give any additional money to do this. They won't give us any additional people, and, importantly, they will not change the law that is acting as this giant magnet for these people from South and Central America to come into this country. Faced with those limitations, the president will do everything he can. If closing the ports of entry means that, that's exactly what he intends to do."

In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump said that he would be closing the southern border, or large portions of it, this coming week “if Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States” through the country. He had previously threatened to close the border in Oct. 2018.

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

“Mexico is going to have to do something; otherwise, I’m closing the border. I’ll just close the border,” Trump said at an event Friday. “And with a deficit like we have with Mexico and have had for many years, closing the border will be a profit-making operation.”

At a later event on Friday, Trump told reporters in Florida that the United States has “run out of space” for migrants and that “Mexico can stop it so easily.”

(Susan Walsh/AP) President Donald Trump listens in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, March 25, 2019, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said in a statement Friday that closing the border “would be an economic disaster.”

“If the president shuts the border down, even for a short period of time, trade would crash to a screeching halt. When he shut the San Ysidro port of entry down for five hours in November, San Diego shop owners lost $5.3 million in sales,” the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said, adding that the U.S.-Mexico trade partnership accounts “for more than $1.6 billion in two-way trade each day.”

Late Friday night, the Trump administration decided to cut all bilateral assistance to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, the three Central American countries collectively known as the Northern Triangle that are the primary source of migrants seeking to enter the United States.

“At the secretary’s instruction, we are carrying out the president’s direction and ending FY [fiscal year] 2017 and FY 2018 foreign assistance programs for the Northern Triangle. We will be engaging Congress as part of this process,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News.

For years, the United States has worked with these countries, trying to fix the problems there that cause migrants to leave in the first place, like an unstable economy and violence and political corruption.

Early on Friday, Trump told reporters in Florida that he had ended aid to the three countries, saying they, along with Mexico, “have done nothing.”

“I've ended payments to Guatemala, to Honduras, and to El Salvador. No money goes there anymore. We were giving them $500 million,” Trump said. “We were paying them tremendous amounts of money, and we're not paying them anymore because they haven't done a thing for us.”