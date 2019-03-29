By Quinn Owen Mar 29, 2019 6:09 PM
President Donald Trump on Friday again threatened to completely close the southern border or "large" sections of it if Mexico doesn’t stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. without authorization -- a move that could come as early as next week.

“If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” the President tweeted.

