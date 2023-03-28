Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated by Maryland appeals court

He was the subject of the popular "Serial" podcast.

A Maryland appeals court has reinstated Adnan Syed's murder conviction, after finding that a lower court violated the victim’s family right to attend the hearing to vacate the conviction.

Syed, the subject of the “Serial” podcast, had his conviction tossed out by a circuit court and the state’s attorney’s office dropped charges before he was freed last fall.

Syed, who is now 41, had been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years -- more than half his life -- since his arrest in 1999.

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Brian Witte/AP, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.