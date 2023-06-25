Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that he expected to get booed for attacking Republican primary opponent Donald Trump at a conservative conference in Washington on Friday but that his message was more important.

While noting that his comments at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference also got "some good reaction," Christie told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl: "Of course, I expected the boos. That is predominantly a Trump crowd. But they need to hear the truth, too, that, you know, character is the single most important element of a president of the United States."

Christie, a former ABC News contributor and Trump ally, also warned Sunday that Republicans "do not need our party to go to a fourth loss" at the hands of Trump, if he is the party's nominee again as early polls show he could be. (Trump, for his part, has repeatedly dismissed Christie's attacks.)

"That's the stakes here. It's not about whether you think Donald Trump had been treated fairly or not by the media or by elements of the Justice Department," Christie said. "It is about whether he is a man of character who can lead this party to victory. And I don't believe he can."

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.