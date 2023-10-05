After legal battle, Ala. congressional map to include 2nd district for Black voters: Court

After a protracted legal battle, Alabama voters will vote in their next congressional elections, in 2024, using a map that includes a second district designed to empower the state's Black voters, a federal court ruled on Thursday.

The state Legislature had been previously ordered to redraw its House districts to include "two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it."

The courts later ruled that lawmakers had failed to comply and ordered outside experts to instead draft new lines. The districts that will be used in the 2024 elections are likely to see Democrats win an additional seat in Alabama, given that Black voters there favor Democrats.

About 27% of Alabama residents are Black, according to census data. Only one of its seven districts is currently represented by a Black lawmaker.

