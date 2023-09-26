The state had been ordered to add a second district to empower Black voters.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday again rejected Alabama's push not to have to add a second Black district to their election map, with the justices refusing a request to halt a lower court order that outside experts will draw new districts for the 2024 elections.

The brief order did not note any dissents from the court. The state, led by Republicans, had sought an emergency stay.

In September, a three-judge federal panel found that that a GOP-drafted plan likely did not comply with the Voting Rights Act as it did not create a second district in which Black voters would likely be able to elect their preferred candidate.

The federal ruling that originally struck down Alabama's map in 2022 ordered the Legislature to draw "two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it."

About 27% of Alabama residents are Black, according to census data. Only one of its seven districts is represented by a Black lawmaker.

The state Legislature had passed their latest congressional map in late July, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a month earlier that the previous map violated the civil rights law.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on June 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE

Defenders of the now-rejected map argued they had achieved "something quite close," as the lower federal court ordered. Under that plan, Black voters comprised 39.93% of Alabama's 2nd District and 50.65% of the 7th District.

In their sharply worded opinion on Sept. 5, the federal panel disagreed.

"Law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The 2023 Plan plainly fails to do so," U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus, U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco and U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer wrote.

There are political implications for the redistricting, as Democrats believe an additional minority district will be favorable to them, given that Black voters in Alabama favor Democrats.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a Republican, said in a statement earlier this month that the district court ruling was disappointing but "we intend to promptly seek review from the Supreme Court to ensure that the State can use its lawful congressional districts in 2024 and beyond."

In a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union, the plaintiffs in the suit against the original maps said, in part: "This additional representation in Congress will undoubtedly change lives, especially for the hundreds of thousands of Alabamians residing in the Black Belt who suffer from lack of healthcare access, job opportunities, and crumbling infrastructure. We look forward to a new era in our state’s history, in which power is shared and Black voices are heard.”

ABC News' Caroline Curran contributed to this report.