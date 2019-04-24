Air Force Academy instructor charged with 'internet luring of a child'

An Air Force Academy instructor was charged with "internet luring of a child," a class 4 felony, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

Capt. Paul Sikkema turned himself in on Wednesday morning and was being held without bond until his first court appearance, scheduled for Thursday morning.

"We are aware of the arrest and can confirm Capt. Sikkema is a professor here at the academy," the Air Force Academy said in a statement to ABC News. "We are tracking his civilian court case as it goes through the legal process and will cooperate fully as needed with the Arapahoe Sheriff's Department."

No additional details about the charge were immediately made available.

According to Sikkema's faculty profile on the academy's website, he received his commission from the Air Force Academy in 2012. He went on to earn a master's degree in philosophy from Georgia State University and his thesis focused on the ethics of targeted killing.

He also attended undergraduate intelligence officer training and was assigned the 337th Air Control Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida as an instructor for undergraduate air battle manager training, according to the academy profile. He returned the Air Force Academy in Colorado to take a position as instructor in the philosophy department in the fall of 2017. He was teaching the ethics course for the department.

