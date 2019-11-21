2 airmen killed during training mission mishap at Oklahoma base

Nov 21, 2019, 12:57 PM ET
PHOTO: Two T-38 Talons fly in formation over Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County, Miss., June 16, 2019.PlayKayla White/U.S. Air Force
Two U.S. airmen were killed while performing a training mission at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, the Air Force said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the base, two Air Force T-38 Talons, which are training aircraft, were involved in a "mishap" at approximately 9:10 a.m. local time.

There were two individuals aboard each aircraft, the Air Force said. Aerial footage obtained by ABC affiliate KOCO showed one aircraft with hatches raised and the second overturned.

"Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts," the base statement said.

The individuals killed were not named pending next of kin notification.

A safety investigation is underway, according to the Air Force.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC's Bonnie McLean and Matt German contributed to this report.