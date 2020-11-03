Alabama 2020 election results The state has nine electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Alabama, with its nine electoral votes at stake in the presidential contest, appears to be -- once again -- solidly red this cycle as voters head to the polls.

State Significance

In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump won the state by nearly 30 points over Hillary Clinton, a larger margin than in both 2008 and 2012. The last time a Democrat won the state was in 1976. Republican nominees have been carrying the state by over 20 points since 2004.

The state is also one of two pickup opportunities for Republicans at the Senate level, with control of the chamber up for grabs. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is considered one of the most endangered incumbents this year and is facing a tough re-election against Tommy Tuberville, the former football coach at Auburn University.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.