Alaska 2024 Republican primary results

The Democratic contest will be later in the year.

Democrats and Republicans hold their primaries on different dates in Alaska.

The Republican presidential primary -- known as a "presidential preference poll" -- will be held on Tuesday, while Democrats will hold their party-run primary on April 6.

Registered Republicans in the state can vote in person from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both parties dictate how their primary contests are run. On the Republican side, votes are cast at locations determined by district committees.

Registered Democrats may cast votes by mail, fax or email. If more than two candidates make the ballot, the primary will be ranked-choice voting -- in which voters will rank the candidates by preference.

Alaska State Capitol Building in downtown Juneau. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Republicans did not hold a presidential preference poll in 2020, as former President Donald Trump was seeking reelection and did not face a serious challenger from within his own party.

In 2016, the state went for Sen. Ted Cruz in the primary rather than Trump.