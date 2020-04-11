Alaska Party-Run Primary Results

Results in Alaska primary will become available on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. There are 15 delegates at stake for the Democrats. The state canceled in-person voting for its party-run primary amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and is conducting the election entirely by mail.

Refresh and check back here as primary results come in.

State Significance

The state is one of the few that switched from a caucus after 2016 and distributed ranked-choice ballots to all registered Democrats. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the sole Democrat in the race, but many of the ballots had already been cast prior to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' exit, as a result, Sanders is likely to nab some of the state's 15 delegates.

Democratic presidential hopefuls former Vice President Joe Biden , left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders greet each other with an elbow bump as they arrive for the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, March 15, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sanders won the 2016 party-run caucuses.