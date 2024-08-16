Gianfranco Torres-Navarro was sought for allegedly murdering 23 in Peru.

Alleged Peruvian gang leader arrested by ICE in upstate New York

A leader of a Peruvian gang wanted for 23 murders in Peru was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday, according to the agency.

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro was arrested in Endicott, New York, during a "targeted operation," according to a source familiar with the operation.

Torres-Navarro is the alleged leader of "Los Killers," a gang in Peru, according to local authorities.

"Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won't allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens," said Enforcement and Removal Operations Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas P. Brophy. "Well done by our ERO Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody."

In this May 11, 2017, file photo, a law enforcement officer walks past the ICE logo ahead of a press conference at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

Torres-Navarro, 38, entered into the U.S. on May 16, near Roma, Texas, and a month ago authorities were notified he was wanted in Peru for murders.

He is currently being held in Batavia, New York, in a federal detention center.

There was no attorney listed for Torres-Navarro at the time of publication.