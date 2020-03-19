Americans told 'do not travel' overseas by State Department amid coronavirus outbreak This highest warning was issued by the department as thousands are stranded

The State Department is urging all Americans "do not travel" abroad because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the severe travel restrictions or quarantines imposed by governments around the world.

In an unprecedented global health advisory, the department issued its highest-level alert, usually reserved for war zones or hot spots like Syria, North Korea or Somalia.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

If commercial travel is still available in a given country, Americans are told to make arrangements immediately, "unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."

But it comes too late for thousands of Americans who have been left stranded while traveling overseas by borders that have been closed, commercial travel barred and quarantines instituted with short notice.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The U.S. government chartered five evacuation flights from Wuhan, China -- the original hotbed of the outbreak -- and two for Americans aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. But in the new advisory, the department reiterated what it has told Americans for weeks: "Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. Government for assistance."

The new advisory offers no specific guidance for those cases currently stranded, just a warning that "travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: coronavirus map