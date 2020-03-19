Coronavirus live updates: China reports no new domestic cases for 1st time since outbreak started It's a major milestone in the country's fight against the epidemic.

A pandemic of a new respiratory virus that began in China just three months ago has tightened its grip around Europe and North America.

The novel coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, has spread to every continent except Antarctica as well as every single European country, infecting more than 218,000 people globally and killing over 8,800 of them, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. While China still compromises the bulk of the world's cases and fatalities, that proportion is shrinking by the day as the outbreak appears to ease up there and intensify abroad.

The disease has now infected 9,415 people across all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, making the United States the country with the fifth-highest national total of confirmed cases in the world. At least 140 people have died, according to ABC News' count.

With more than 35,000 confirmed cases, Italy has the second-highest national total, behind China.

China's mainland has reported no new domestic transmissions of the novel coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak started -- a major milestone in the country's fight against the epidemic.

The Chinese National Health Commission said on Thursday that there were 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the mainland during Wednesday, but all were imported from overseas. There were no new cases of any kind reported during Wednesday in the city of Wuhan nor its surrounding Hubei province, the original epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Chinese police officers salute as a medical worker arrives at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in the city of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, March 17, 2020. Reuters

The newly identified virus first emerged in Wuhan back in December and, within weeks, the city was reporting thousands of new infections daily at the height of the country's epidemic. Overall, China has reported more than 81,000 confirmed cases, mostly in Hubei province.

Earlier this month, Chinese state media reported that the last of a dozen makeshift hospitals built to house coronavirus patients in Wuhan had wrapped up operations and officially closed. The first groups of Chinese medical teams who were deployed to Wuhan to assist with the outbreak began leaving on Tuesday.