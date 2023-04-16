Amy Klobuchar on abortion pill ruling: 'Unbelievable'

The senator questioned what judges will strike down next.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called a judge's ruling rescinding FDA approval of an abortion pill "unbelievable."

Three Trump-appointed judges should not be making decisions for women across the country, Klobuchar said on This Week.

"What is going to be next? Is that judge going to not like birth control pills? Are we going to have a judge that doesn't like xxxx. There's a reason that Congress gave the FDA the power to make these decisions about safety."

