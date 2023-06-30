Anger, defiance, fear over Supreme Court decision to block student loan forgiveness

People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington, D.C.

Fear, anger, disappointment and downright defiance were among the emotions of some of the 43 million student borrowers who can no longer dream of seeing their loan balance shrink after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected President Joe Biden's plan to erase portions of their loans.

The lawsuit, filed by Republican-led states and conservative advocates, had set off a bitter national debate on who deserves loan forgiveness following a pandemic that already kept student loan payments at bay for three years.

Now, many students say they don't know how they will be able to afford the payments once they restart this fall, while others say they might not pay them at all in protest.

Cleopatra Melton told ABC News she is saddened by the decision.

"I was looking to be a first-time homebuyer. I really was looking for this to go through to assist me achieving that American dream," Melton, 45, said following the Supreme Court decision.

Melton, a Black woman who works as a controller at a regional bank based in Ohio, said she has about $50,000 in student debt.

Emily Weir, a 33-year-old mental health therapist living in Nederland, Colorado, said her monthly bill will go from $0 to $2,000 -- a hefty sum that has kept her from being able to buy a home, save for retirement or consider ever starting a family.

"I think it's frustrating to see them bail out companies that make a lot of money and then ... fight us so hard on trying to get a little bit of relief. So that's definitely frustrating," she said in an interview this week.

Biden's plan would have erased $10,000 in student debt for individual borrowers who made less than $125,000, or $250,000 as a married couple, and up to $20,000 for borrowers who had also received Pell grants while they were in school.

Nearly 20 million borrowers would have seen their debt erased entirely.

Demonstrators with the group, "We The 45 Million," including Melissa Byrne, center, react as they read the Supreme Court decision on their phones on President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation program, outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Ashley Robinson, 33, an independent contractor who works with nonprofit organizations in Washington, D.C., says she is among those Americans considering not paying the government back out of frustration.

"I have sworn up and down that I am just not paying on these anymore," she said.

Robinson estimates that she’s already paid about $33,000 toward her $50,000 loan balance since graduating from Elon University and Columbia University. She said she’s always been employed and even bought her own home during the pandemic, as well as helping to care for her parents who struggled with health issues.

But her balance, she said, has barely budged because of the interest imposed by her federal loans.

"It’s like throwing money out the window and setting it on fire," Robinson said. "You're trying to make these payments -- I know I've made at least 100 at this point -- but they haven't gotten anywhere. So it literally is like a hamster wheel. You're just spinning your wheels."

Mass delinquency is an idea espoused by at least one advocacy group called the Debt Collective, which hopes to form a kind of union of defiant borrowers despite the personal risk of wage garnishment and a ruined credit score.

It's also a prospect that the Education Department warned would happen absent relief. In a briefing, the administration noted that student loans have become so onerous that there could be a "historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults."

Robinson said she knows many people would tell her she shouldn't have gone to college -- especially elite private schools -- if she couldn't afford them. But, she said, she thought she was doing what she was supposed to be doing by pushing herself academically and achieving.

As for what's next, she said she's going to be "freaking out" for a while.

"I'm going to be looking at this budget and trying to figure out like, where am I going to come up with extra money for this?” she said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court sided with Republican plaintiffs in a 6-3 opinion that insisted the Education Department doesn't have the authority to erase debt.

While the White House argued the program was needed to give individuals "breathing room" after the pandemic -- much as it had for small businesses by forgiving their pandemic loans -- Republicans argued it was a one-sided bailout that unfairly left taxpayers on the hook.

The ruling raises questions about what happens next. Under law, the administration is required to resume payments by October, although it is possible the Biden administration will allow a grace period before an account is flagged as delinquent. One potential impact of the court could be a cascade of student defaults, either because individuals can't afford the payments or because they are too angry to pay them.

Americans owe some $1.6 trillion to the Education Department.