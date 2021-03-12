AOC, Nadler, other NY leaders call for Cuomo resignation in wake of allegations

New York political leaders including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Grace Meng, Mondaire Jones, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Jamaal Bowman are all calling for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a number of sexual harassment allegations surfaced in the past weeks.

Ten members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velazquez, Carolyn Maloney, Yvette Clark and Antonio Delgado, simultaneously called on Cuomo to resign Friday morning. Kathleen Rice made an earlier call, bringing the total to 11.

Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman released a joint statement Friday morning, calling the sexual misconduct allegations against the three-term Democrat "alarming".

"Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault,' the statement said. "There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature."

“We believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the 55 members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges," the statement added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.