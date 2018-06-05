New app offers virtual reality tour of the White House

The White House Historical Association launched a free app where users can take a virtual tour of the White House and snap a selfie to find your presidential or first lady look-alike.

First lady Melania Trump announced the app in a tweet on Tuesday, praising the new experience that will give users an inside look at the historical building.

I invite Americans across our great country to visit this wonderful, historic home with the White House Experience app from @WhiteHouseHstry. Distance is no longer an excuse not to visit the People’s House. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018

The app offers a tour of the East Wing and West Wing of the building and allows users to discover more "intimate" spaces upstairs. The Oval Office, Lincoln Bedroom and Press Office are among the famous spaces included in the virtual tour. Moreover, a neighborhood walking tour allows app users to visit historic landmarks and buildings around the White House such as Lafayette Square and the Decatur House.

"I am so pleased that the White House Historical Association has taken these forward-thinking steps to offer more opportunities for the American people to visit the People's House," Melania Trump said in a statement. "Thank you to the White House Historical Association, Amazon Web Services, and Cuseum for their creative and innovative collaboration in designing this app."

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Another feature of the app allows individuals to find their presidential or first lady look alike. Results are found by taking a selfie on your phone and the app will run through the White House Collection to find the best match.

One Twitter user was matched with 34th U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.

"Since 1962, the White House Historical Association has published the White House Guidebook as part of our education mission inspired by Mrs. Kennedy," Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association said in a statement. "This app is the 21st century evolution of the Guidebook, now in its 24th edition. This state-of-the-art technology tool will increase public access and share the rooms and history of the White House across the country and around the world."

The app is available now for iOS and Android.