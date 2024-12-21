What's in the approved government funding bill

The deal does not include a provision to raise the debt limit.

After days of heated negotiations on Capitol Hill and eleventh-hour interference from President-elect Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk, the House passed a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown Friday night.

The 118-page bill contains most of the provisions that were put in place in the bipartisan bill that was agreed to on Wednesday before it was killed after Musk criticized Republicans who supported it.

The Capitol is pictured in Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Trump also called for the bill to raise the debt limit ceiling. The federal government is not expected to hit its borrowing limit until sometime in the spring or winter of 2025, and Trump has stated his desire to have the issue dealt with while Joe Biden was president.

Under the House proposal, which is awaiting Senate approval and Biden's signature, the federal government would be funded until March 2025 and did not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling limit.

The bill did include $100 billion for disaster aid, $30 billion for farmers and a one-year extension of the farm bill, provisions that were under heavy debate prior to this week's votes.

Some of the provisions that were in the bill earlier in the week were removed including $100 million for pediatric cancer research and a deal that would have transferred the land that holds RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia.