Arizona 2022 midterm election results

Arizonans head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in congressional, state and several down-ballot elections.

The election will determine who controls the border state, which President Joe Biden narrowly flipped in 2020.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. ET.

Arizona's swing-state status makes it one of the battlegrounds for U.S. Senate control this cycle.

The Republican Party is trying to flip the seat held by incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. Kelly, elected in a special election in 2020 to finish the rest of late Sen. John McCain's term, is facing Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters in the general election. Masters has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has repeated some of Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.

FiveThirtyEight polling averages show Kelly with an edge in the race, which hinges on border issues, inflation, extremism and abortion access.

In the state's gubernatorial race, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are battling for the seat left by Gov. Doug Ducey. Lake, once a Democrat but now a Trump loyalist, has been one of the most outspoken election deniers this cycle -- elevating her to national stardom among some in the GOP.

In a recent interview with "This Week," Lake wouldn't explicitly commit to accepting the results of her own race. Lake also suggested that if she wins the race, early voting could become restricted in Arizona. Hobbs told "This Week" that she believes Lake will spread lies about the 2022 election if she loses the race.

