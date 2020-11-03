Arkansas 2020 election results The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Arkansas head to the polls Tuesday, with six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. CT in the Natural State, which is expected to remain solidly red again this cycle.

State Significance

Donald Trump won Arkansas in 2016 by more than 300,000 votes, becoming the fifth straight Republican presidential nominee to take the state. Bill Clinton, whose home state is Arkansas, is the last Democrat to have won it in 1996.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is up for reelection this cycle but is expected to keep his seat. He faces Ricky Harrington, Jr., a Libertarian. There is not a Democrat running this year for Senate.

