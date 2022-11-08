Arkansas 2022 midterm election results

Arkansas voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote for U.S. Senate and House races, contests for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as several down-ballot races for state legislature.

Polls open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Democrat Natalie James could make history in her Senate race against GOP incumbent John Boozman. If James wins, she would be the first Black member of Congress from Arkansas.

But Boozman is considered the heavy favorite, having held the seat for more than a decade in a red state Donald Trump won by nearly 30 points in 2020.

In the governor's race, former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running to hold the office her father, Mike Huckabee, occupied for more than a decade. Sanders, running on the Republican ticket, is up against Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Rocky Dale Harrington Jr.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited and leaving office in January, has endorsed Sanders in the race. She revealed in September that she underwent surgery after learning she had thyroid cancer and is now cancer-free.

In addition, voters will decide the winners of four U.S. House seats, 100 state House of Representatives seats, 35 state Senate seats and various local government offices.

Also on the ballot is a measure to legalize recreational marijuana. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow residents 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.