Arkansas 2022 primary election results

Arkansas voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday in primaries for governor, the Senate and the House of Representatives, the state legislature and more. Polls open at 8:30 a.m. ET and close at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Arkansas secretary of state on Friday reported a total of 137,804 early voters, including 106,432 in the Republican primary, 29,957 in the Democratic primary and 1,415 others.

State Significance

Tuesday's Arkansas primary election should result in contests where Donald Trump's endorsed candidates handily win their GOP nominations.

Trump's former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the front-runner in the race against just one other Republican, Francis "Doc" Washburn, a former Little Rock radio host.

Sanders, whose father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for 10 years, has secured endorsements not just from Trump but also former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others.

She also has a robust war chest: In April, her campaign raised just over $600,000 and she has reported raising $13.6 million since she launched her gubernatorial bid in January. Sanders -- who faced some controversies while in the Trump White House (and admitted to not telling the truth to reporters about details of James Comey's firing as FBI director) -- has largely campaigned on national issues rather than addressing her rivals.

In the Arkansas GOP primary for the Senate, Trump-backed Sen. John Boozman is seeking reelection.

He's held the seat since 2011 and is squarely in the lead against deep-pocketed former NFL player Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan, who garnered the support of former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and conservative political consultant Roger Stone.