Arkansas 2024 live election results

Voters in Arkansas head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race and a number of down-ballot races.

The state’s winner will get its six electoral votes.Alabama polling places are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time, with mail-in voting only allowed in circumstances that permit absentee ballots.

State significance

Former President Donald Trump carried Arkansas by nearly 30% of the vote in 2020. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win in Arkansas was former President Bill Clinton, who served two terms as the governor of Arkansas.

Two statewide ballot measures were certified for the 2024 ballot in Arkansas.

None of the House races in Arkansas are expected to be competitive, with Republicans likely to maintain control of all four seats.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.