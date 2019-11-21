2 Army pilots killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash are identified

The Pentagon has identified the two U.S. army pilots killed in Afghanistan earlier this week when their Apache helicopter crashed. Initial indications are that the helicopter was not brought down by enemy fire.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, from Tarrant, Texas, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, from Keaau, Hawaii, died on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in Logar Province in eastern Afghanistan.

Both soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, where they served as Apache helicopter pilots.

U.S. Army

The two pilots were killed on Wednesday in Logar Province, Afghanistan, "when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground," according to a Pentagon statement. The incident is under investigation.

The two deaths bring the number of U.S. combat deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19 -- the deadliest year for U.S. forces there in five years.

There are still 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

The incident is under investigation, but initially U.S. Forces Afghanistan had said that initial indications were that their helicopter had not been brought down by enemy fire.

"First Attack is saddened by the tragic loss of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr," said Lt. Col. Adam Camarano, commander of the 1-227th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion.

Both Knadle and Fuchigami had just arrived in Afghanistan beginning their deployment in October, 2019.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to both families and their friends during this difficult time. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Knadel and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Fuchigami will always be remembered as a part of the heroic legacy of the 1st Cavalry Division; forged by the sacrifices of brave Cavalry Troopers who have laid down their lives in defense of freedom."

Knadle joined the Army in April, 2013 and following his initial training, he was assigned to the 1-227th in April, 2015 as an Apache Helicopter pilot.

Knadle’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and Army Aviator Badge.

Fuchigami joined the Army in May, 2017 and following his initial training, he was assigned to the 1-227th in October, 2018 where he served as an Apache Helicopter pilot.

Fuchigami’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and Army Aviator Badge.