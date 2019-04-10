Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday faced a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill for his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation report -- this time from Senate Democrats.

The Democrats, on a Senate Appropriations subcommittee considering the Justice Department's budget, were expected to ask Barr why on Tuesday he declined to tell House lawmakers whether he had had contacts with the White House since he sent out his March 24 letter stating what he said were the "principal" findings of Mueller's report.

Democcrats are insisting that Barr release the entire unredacted report to Congress. Barr said Tuesday he will make a redacted report public "within a week."

At the Senate hearing began, Barr said he was going to to do as he promised in his confirmation hearings and "be as transparent as possible."

The attorney gernal appeared to go further than he did Tuesday about what lawmakers might get, saying "The fact that information is classified doesnt mean Congress cant see it.”