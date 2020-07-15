Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Senate runoff President Trump's endorsement appeared to play a crucial role in the race.

Jeff Sessions expected to run for his old Alabama Senate seat

Former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions' comeback bid is officially over.

Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn head football coach, is the winner of the Alabama Senate Republican runoff, according to an Associated Press projection.

Though President Donald Trump has seen a rocky record on his endorsements in down-ballot primaries thus far, his dedicated endorsement of Tuberville -- and his determination that his former attorney general did not win the race -- had weight in this race.

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville speaks to his supporters at Auburn Oaks Farm in Notasulga, Ala.

Tuberville was largely quiet on the trail in recent weeks while Sessions ramped up his campaigning. Despite Sessions aggressive action on the trail, with 33% of the vote reporting, it seemed he was unable to improve from the primary. At this point, he doesn't lead in a single new county, and has fallen behind in some that he won on Super Tuesday.

Tuberville will take on vulnerable Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, widely seen as the senator most at-risk of losing his seat come November.

The president made an early entry into the race, endorsing Tuberville over his former attorney general, who left the administration after recusing himself from investigations headed by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump hasn’t been shy about his attacks on Sessions, calling him "a disaster who let us all down," in a Saturday tweet.

