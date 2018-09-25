Avenatti claims to represent another Kavanaugh accuser

Michael Avenatti – the attorney for adult-film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels - claimed in a series of tweets on Sunday to have a client with additional allegations of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, during their high school years.

Avenatti has yet to reveal the identity of the client or any evidence to support the allegations.

“She reached out to me and told me her story,” Avenatti said in a press conference Monday afternoon in Los Angeles, where he called for “a full and complete FBI investigation” of the allegations surrounding Kavanaugh before the Senate conducts a vote on the nomination.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

On Tuesday morning, Avenatti tweeted that he expects the client’s name and her accusations to be made public within the next 36 hours.

When asked about Avenatti’s claims during a FOX NEWS interview, Kavanaugh called the allegations “totally false and outrageous.”

“I think all of us have done things we’ve looked back on in high school and regret or cringe a bit,” Kavanaugh told FOX. “But that's not what we are talking about. We are talking about an allegation of sexual assault. I never sexually assaulted anyone.”