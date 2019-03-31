Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that how special counsel Robert Mueller's report is handled is up to Attorney General William Barr, adding that "that's how the law works."

"From the very beginning, we've said what we're saying now, which is Mr. Barr gets to handle this. That's how the law works. And Mr. Barr has made it clear that he's going to release it to Congress before he shows it to us, and that's his decision, so we're going to let the system work," Mulvaney told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week."

In a letter to Congress sent Friday, Barr said that the Department of Justice is currently in the process of reviewing and making redactions to Mueller’s report, which is expected to be released in mid-April. He also said that “there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review.”

NEW: Asked if he can assure that President Trump will not change his mind, ask to see the Mueller report before having it released, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tells @jonkarl, "Mr. Barr gets to handle this, that's how the law works" https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/ZpNpgdIPu7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 31, 2019

On March 24, Barr released a four-page letter laying out Mueller’s “principal conclusions,” which found that no members of President Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russian officials to influence the 2016 presidential election.

On the issue of of whether the president obstructed justice, Mueller made no conclusion. Barr, however, determined that Mueller’s reported “identified no actions that, in our judgment, constitute obstructive behavior.”

(Cliff Owen/AP, FILE) Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House, after attending St. John's Episcopal Church for morning services, Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Washington.

In the letter sent Friday, Barr said this four-page letter was not meant to be a summary of Mueller’s findings, but rather just “the bottom line” of the special counsel’s report.

At a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday night, Trump said of the Mueller report, the entirety of which has yet to be released, “Total exoneration. Complete vindication.”

According to the attorney general, however, in Mueller’s nearly 400-page report, on the issue of obstruction of justice, he wrote, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”