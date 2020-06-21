Berman could shed light on 'pattern of chaos, crisis and corruption': Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The chairman of the House Democratic Caucus said he hopes that fired U.S. Attorney for the South District of New York Geoffrey Berman will testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

"I think he has a lot to say about the continuing pattern of chaos, crisis and corruption that we have seen from the Trump administration," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"We have a long tradition in this country of there being no political interference between the White House and the Department of Justice, which is the primary vehicle at the federal level for ensuring that there's equal protection under the law, liberty and justice for all, anchored in the principle that we are a government of the people, by the people and for the people, not a government of a dictator, a monarch or a king," he added.

Berman said Saturday evening that he would leave his post "effective immediately," after previously resisting Trump administration efforts to fire him.

Attorney General Bill Barr -- in a statement Friday night -- announced Berman would step down and assigned Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, to lead the office. Berman responded in a statement saying that he hadn't resigned and, at the time, had "no intention of resigning."

Then, on Saturday, Barr said in a letter that he asked the president to remove Berman after his reaction Friday night. President Donald Trump, however, told reporters he was "not involved," when asked about the firing, saying that it was all up to the attorney general.

During his tenure, Berman conducted several politically sensitive investigations, including the case against Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. His office is believed to still be investigating the president's current personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for his contacts with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, as ABC News has previously reported.

Jeffries tweeted Saturday morning calling for Barr to be investigated. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler issued a statement that the committee will investigate Berman's removal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.