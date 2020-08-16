Bernie Sanders, acknowledging progressive disagreements with platform, Joe Biden, still predicts 'overwhelming' support

Despite a number of progressive Democrats expressing hesitation about Joe Biden's presidential campaign -- and many more indicating that they are opposed to the party's national platform -- Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted Sunday to assuage concerns about his liberal base's priorities come November.

"I would say that the overwhelming majority of progressives understand that it is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated," Sanders, I-Vt., said on ABC's "This Week."

He predicted widespread support for the Biden-Harris ticket, even as his supporters continue to lobby for progressive priorities.

"Obviously, there may be disagreement," he ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "A lot of my supporters are not enthusiastic about Joe Biden. You know why? I ran against Joe Biden. But I think there's an overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated, Biden must be elected, and that the day after he is elected, we're going to do everything we can to create a government that works for all of us."

On Monday, Sanders is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention, including the over-1,100 delegates he amassed during the party's presidential primary.

After a second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses, and wins in the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses, the senator emerged in February as the race's front-runner. But Biden's victory in the South Carolina primary and the subsequent coalescence of moderate support around him led the former vice president to a stronger-than-anticipated night on Super Tuesday and other contests in early March.

On "This Week," Stephanopoulos asked Sanders if, despite his own campaign's disappointment, he would still "declare victory" when he speaks at the convention, given the way in which the party has shifted to the left in the five years since launching his first presidential run.

The senator first pointed to election victories as evidence that "the progressive movement has been making enormous progress" -- the party's left wing has scored several congressional primary victories this year, including upsets of formerly entrenched incumbent Democrats, like Reps. William Lacy Clay in Missouri and Eliot Engel in New York, by progressives Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, respectively. But he also pointed to growing support for a number of progressive policy proposals.

"On all of the ideas that we have been campaigning … understanding that health care is a human right, the need to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, the understanding that climate change is an existential threat and that we can create millions of jobs (by) transforming our energy system," Sanders said. "We have made enormous progress in bringing the American people in our direction, especially the younger generation."

Stephanopoulos challenged the senator, however, on a tentpole of his presidential platform that did not gain an official endorsement from the Democratic Party, nor Biden.

"Not quite 'all' the issues. Not 'Medicare for All.' And some of your supporters aren't happy about that," Stephanopoulos said, noting that two prominent supporters of his presidential campaign, Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., have both spoken out on the subject and announced they will vote against the party platform. Sanders said his message to those who may be disappointed was that they would "continue to fight for Medicare for All," even after a Biden election.

"Kamala Harris endorsed Medicare for All during the primaries," Stephanopoulos continued. "Do you believe she's an ally in this fight for Medicare for All?"

"Well, I believe that Kamala is -- as somebody who has known her for a number of years -- incredibly smart, incredibly tough. And I would not like to be Vice President (Mike) Pence in a debate with her," the senator responded, without directly answering the question. "I think she's an asset for the Biden campaign and I think she's going to do great on the campaign trail."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.