Bernie Sanders raises $25 million in third quarter fundraising blitz

Presidential hopefuls in the increasingly narrowing Democratic field have started announcing fundraising totals for the third quarter of this year -- a key sign of whether they'll have the bank to last before the first ballots are cast in the early caucuses in February.

Candidates have been sending out dire pleas heading into these final days in the past few weeks, pushing out a cascade of fundraising emails and running an ad blitz on social media.

The close of books of the third fundraising quarter also comes on the heels of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which has helped fuel a last-minute boost to the president's re-election campaign efforts as well as his 2020 Democratic rivals' war chests.

Six of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have dropped out of the race since last fundraising quarter, the field could narrow even further as the race enters into a new crucial phase in the protracted contest.

The third quarter covered the three months of July, August and September.

Cory Booker eclipses Q2 total, raises $6 million in third quarter

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced his campaign raised over $6 million in the third quarter, including $2.16 million in the final 10 days of the period. The last minute bump in fundraising stemmed from an internal memo, which was leaked and posted on Medium on Sept. 21, in which Booker's campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, said the candidate needs to raise $1.7 million by Sept. 30 to be in a position to continue running for president. He has trailed far behind the front-runners in polls.

The third quarter was the best quarter for the campaign, with September being the campaign's strongest fundraising month.

The campaign noted that the final push included more than 46,000 donations. The third quarter haul represents a more than 30% increase over the second quarter - when Booker brought in just over $4.5 million.

Despite hanging their campaign's hopes on raking in $1.7 million 10 days before the deadline, Booker's campaign manager said their strategy moving forward is grounded in their belief that the race remains "wide open," as well as, efforts to hire 40 new staff members, open offices in early states, launch a ballot access program, build out their email list and kick-start another ambitious push to raise $3 million by the end of October.

Bernie Sanders reinforces his grassroots fundraising prowess with $25.3 million third quarter haul

Despite recent polling that showed his campaign trailing behind some of his 2020 Democratic rivals, the Vermont senator set the tone for third quarter fundraising Tuesday morning, announcing a whopping $25.3 million haul. The number eclipses Sen. Elizabeth Warren's combined total raised in the first two quarters and leaves Sanders with over $61.5 million in receipts this year.

Sanders has continued a strong grassroots support base, bringing in more than 1.4 million individual contributions this quarter for an average donation of $17.90, according to the campaign. So far this year, the Sanders campaign has received more than 3.3 million donations with an average contribution for the year of $19.

Pete Buttigieg falls short of his second quarter total but remains a strong fundraiser

The South Bend mayor also, who in recent polls lands among the middle tier, announced Tuesday morning that it raised $19.1 million in the third quarter with 182,000 new donors and average donation of $32, slipping from the top fundraiser title he had boasted in the second quarter when he raised $24.8 million.

Buttigieg, who has successfully courted both high-dollar donors as well as small-dollar supporters, however, remains a prominent fundraiser, bringing in a total of more than $51 million this year from more than $1.25 million individual contributions.

