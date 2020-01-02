Bernie Sanders tops Democratic field with massive $34.5 million haul in Q4, as other candidates release totals The last quarter of the year covers October, November and December.

Presidential contenders ended 2019 with the close of books of the fourth fundraising quarter, marking another significant turning point that could possibly reorder the trajectory of the primary contest.

Throughout 2019, the money race reflected the shifting momentum that defined the contours of the campaign, with an early surge from then little-known South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the second quarter, to a grassroots behemoth supplying a financial edge for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders quarter after quarter, to opposing fortunes for the two other candidates in the top tier, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In the coming weeks, the final push before early voting begins on Feb. 3. The candidates will pour their war chests into Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, in the hopes of garnering a slice of delegates ahead of March's Super Tuesday as the battle for the Democratic nomination comes to the forefront. But in the last sprint before Iowa, the candidates begin 2020 the same way they started 2019: with a still unsettled-race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a New Year's Eve campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

For most of the year, Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren have occupied the top spots in the race. Among those in the middle tier, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are seeking to score an 11th-hour boost, with a spree of fundraising emails in the absence of top-tier polling.

After the third quarter saw one of the most notable exits, with California Sen. Kamala Harris suspending her campaign in early December due to money constraints, and the advent of two campaigns with very different financial fortunes -- former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg -- the Democratic primary still counts 15 candidates and no clear front-runner.

Bernie Sanders tops Democratic field with $34.5 million haul

Bernie Sanders, a grassroots juggernaut, once again showed his prolific fundraising prowess in the last quarter of 2019 by pulling in a massive $34.5 million haul over three months, which is more than any other Democrat in a single quarter this cycle, his campaign announced Thursday.

Sanders' sum, from more than 1.8 million donations, puts the senator's total 2019 fundraising at more than $96 million raised since his campaign launched in February -- and positions his campaign for a deep-pocketed, early state push for the weeks leading into the early primaries and caucuses.

"Bernie Sanders is closing the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign," Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

A statement from the campaign notes that Sanders took in $18 million in the month of December alone, his "best" fundraising month so far this cycle. On Wednesday, Sanders' campaign sent an email to supporters announcing that the campaign had met its year-end goal of 5 million individual contributions with an average donation of $18.53.

Pete Buttigieg continues to prove his fundraising strength

Buttigieg, the first Democratic presidential candidate to release fundraising totals for the fourth quarter, set a high bar for the rest of field, announcing Wednesday morning that he raised more than $24.7 million. That brought his total to more than $76 million since the beginning of the year from more than 2 million donations and more than 733,000 individuals, according to his campaign. The average donation is roughly $33 for the quarter.

Buttigieg continues a steady pace as a strong fundraiser, even after a slower third quarter, in which the campaign raked in $19 million. Throughout the year, he's poured his war chest into the first four early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, scaling up a massive field operation ahead of the first votes. Since the onset of 2019, he has increased his campaign staff to over 500 across the country, and opened 65 field offices, including 35 offices and more than 100 organizers in Iowa, the most of any "top-tier presidential campaign," his campaign wrote in a memo announcing his latest haul.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets Iowa voters while arriving at a campaign event, Dec. 8, 2019, in Coralville, Iowa. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

In an email to supporters, his campaign, which just a few weeks ago was a target of criticism for its high-dollar fundraisers, touted strong grassroots support, emphasizing that its support didn’t come from a fundraising list of a Washington politicians and that the campaign wasn’t funded by the personal wealth of a millionaire or a billionaire.

"This means our campaign is continuing to grow, and every single day we are building the support we need to compete in and win the Democratic primary," the campaign wrote in the email.

Tulsi Gabbard has her best quarter yet

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard raised $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, according to her campaign, outpacing her previous totals from the three earlier quarters of the year.

Last quarter, Gabbard raised $3 million, topping her previous two quarters of $1.9 million in the first quarter and $1.6 million in the second quarter. In the final weeks of the fourth quarter, she brought in $1.2 million to close out the year.

ABC News' Averi Harper and Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.