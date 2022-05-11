Biden to address soaring food prices in visit to Illinois family-run farm

His remarks come as inflation in April hit an annual rate of 8.3%.

President Joe Biden hits the road Wednesday to talk about rising food costs at a family-run farm in Kankakee, Illinois.

Biden is expected to discuss how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices, steps his administration will take to try to alleviate the financial burden and how American farmers can help ease global pressures by ramping up production at home.

"He's going to talk about the support we need to continue to give to farmers to help continue to produce more and more domestically to help address the food shortages that we're seeing in some parts of the world," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday. "Just as we are providing weapons, we are going to work on doing what we can to support farmers to provide more wheat and other food around the world."

The White House announced several new measures ahead of Biden's trip that they say will help farmers boost production.

The administration will increase the number of counties that can get insurance for double cropping, or planting a second crop on the same land in a single year. It will also double Biden's pledged funding for the production of fertilizer from $250 million to $500 million.

"America's farmers are the breadbasket of democracy and are already playing a critical role in the fight against Putin's Price Hike," the White House said in a fact sheet.

Biden's appearance in Illinois comes fresh on the heels of the release of April's consumer price index -- a key measure of inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday morning consumer prices rose 8.3% last month from the year prior, a slight dip from March's peak of 8.5% but still close to a four-decade high.

The cost of food as well as shelter, airfare and new vehicles were the main contributors to the April statistics, the bureau said.

Food prices overall are up 9.4% in the last 12 months, increasing 0.9% from March to April. Grocery prices are even higher, up 10.8% from a year ago.

Gas prices hit a record high on Wednesday of $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA.

"While it is heartening to see that annual inflation moderated in April, the fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," Biden said in a statement reacting to the April data. "As I said yesterday, inflation is a challenge for families across the country and bringing it down is my top economic priority."

Inflation is poised to be one of the biggest issues in the 2022 midterm elections. In bad news for Biden, a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found most Americans disapprove of his handling of the economic issue.

In anticipation of the new data on consumer prices, Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on efforts by his administration to combat inflation. His speech also took aim at what he describes as "ultra-MAGA" Republicans, most notably Florida Sen. Rick Scott and his plan to have all Americans pay some federal income tax.

"The Republican plan is to increase taxes on middle class families," Biden said, despite the fact that Scott's plan has been dismissed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

After his remarks, Biden was asked by a reporter when the public can expect prices to come down.

"I don't know, but I know what we have to do to make sure that we can bring it down," Biden responded.