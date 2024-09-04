Biden admin to target Russia over 2024 election disinformation efforts, sources say

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to detail the move later Wednesday.

Top federal law enforcement officials are poised to announce a series of targeted actions Wednesday aimed at countering Russia's ongoing efforts to interfere in the 2024 election, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

For months, the Biden administration has been publicly warning of Russia's efforts to influence Americans through disinformation and propaganda to sow distrust in the election.

Among the steps expected to be announced during an afternoon meeting at the Justice Department, sources said, will be law enforcement activity related to a Russian disinformation campaign and actions related to Russia's state-controlled TV network RT.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks with reporters about an antitrust lawsuit against real estate software company RealPage during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI director Christopher Wray and other senior officials will announce the actions during a meeting with DOJ's Election Threats Task Force, which is responsible for investigating threats to election workers and other officials around the country.

CNN first reported news of the expected law enforcement actions.