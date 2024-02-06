The $118B package ties immigration changes to Ukraine, Israel aid.

Biden blames Trump for border deal now teetering on collapse

President Joe Biden said one person is to blame for the seeming collapse of a bipartisan package to change immigration policy and provide aid to Ukraine and Israel: Donald Trump.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said the $118 billion bill was the result of months of "extraordinary effort" by a bipartisan group of senators, and represents "the most fair, humane reforms in our immigration system in a long time and the toughest set of reforms to secure the border ever."

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

"Now, all indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor," Biden said. "Why? A simple reason: Donald Trump."

"Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically, even though it helps the country," he continued. "He'd rather weaponizes issue than actually solve it," saying he was threatening Republican lawmakers to oppose it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.