Biden blasts Alabama Supreme Court's 'outrageous and unacceptable' frozen embryo ruling

President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that said frozen embryos are considered people in the state, calling it "outrageous and unacceptable."

"Today, in 2024 in America, women are being turned away from emergency rooms and forced to travel hundreds of miles for health care, while doctors fear prosecution for providing an abortion. And now, a court in Alabama put access to some fertility treatments at risk for families who are desperately trying to get pregnant. The disregard for women's ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable," Biden wrote in the statement.

"Make no mistake: this is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.