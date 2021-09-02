Biden blasts Supreme Court inaction on Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

President Joe Biden says he is launching a "whole-of-government effort" in response to the Supreme Court allowing the nation's most restrictive abortion law to take effect in Texas, directing his Gender Policy Council and the White House legal team to tap federal agencies to ensure women in Texas maintain their constitutional right to an abortion.

"While the Chief Justice was clear to stress that the action by the Supreme Court is not a final ruling on the future of Roe, the impact of last night's decision will be immediate and requires an immediate response," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"Hence, I am directing that Council and the Office of the White House Counsel to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision, looking specifically to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to see what steps the Federal Government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe, and what legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas' bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties," the statement said.

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision Wednesday night formally rejected a request by Texas abortion providers to block the state's severe new law restricting the procedure while legal challenges continue. Most abortions in Texas are now illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, and private citizens -- who do not have to be Texas residents -- are encouraged to sue a person they believe is providing an abortion or assisting a woman in getting one, whether they are a rape counselor or an Uber driver taking a woman to a clinic.

Biden said the SCOTUS decision "unleashes constitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts" and that the law will now "significantly impair women's access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes."

"This law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest. And it not only empowers complete strangers to inject themselves into the most private of decisions made by a woman—it actually incentivizes them to do so with the prospect of $10,000 if they win their case," Biden's statement said. "For the majority to do this without a hearing, without the benefit of an opinion from a court below, and without due consideration of the issues, insults the rule of law and the rights of all Americans to seek redress from our courts."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that the president would continue to call for the "codification of Roe" through Congress, but Biden's statement did not make mention of that call.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed Biden’s anger on Thursday, calling the court’s decision "cowardly" and vowing to bring up the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade, to a vote.

"The Court’s cowardly decision to uphold a flagrantly unconstitutional assault on women’s rights and health is staggering. The House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America," Pelosi said in a tweet.

While that legislation likely has the votes to pass the narrowly-controlled Democratic House, it would face an uphill climb in the Senate, needing 60 votes to advance because of the filibuster rule.

The House is scheduled to return from recess on Sept. 20.