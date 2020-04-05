Biden says call with Trump over coronavirus response hasn't happened Biden reiterated he was open to speaking with the president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said a suggested call between himself and President Donald Trump about the novel coronavirus response hasn’t happened, but reiterated he was open to speaking with the president during an interview on ABC’s "This Week."

"Well, it hasn't happened. I'm happy to talk to him and I’d just tell him what we found is important to do … and that is to move swiftly and ... we have to move more rapidly," Biden told ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos Sunday morning.

Biden's comments come as the likely Democratic nominee has struggled to compete with Trump's "bully pulpit" amid the coronavirus crisis.

The former vice president and his campaign are adjusting to the new reality of the 2020 campaign by launching a variety of online efforts, including virtual town halls, fundraisers and even a podcast hosted by Biden.

Those events have brought varying degrees of success for a campaign that leans heavily on Biden's ability to connect one-one-one with voters at in-person events.

While the majority of Biden's appearances this week focused on the coronavirus pandemic, the former vice president also waded into political waters during a fundraiser Friday night, telling attendees that he has been in touch with his current Democratic rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, about moving ahead with the vetting process for potential vice presidential picks.

"I actually had this discussion with Bernie. He's a friend. We're competitors. He's a friend. I don't want him to think I'm being presumptuous but you have to start now deciding who you're going to have background checks done on as potential vice presidential candidates and it takes time," Biden told attendees of the virtual fundraiser Friday night.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden celebrates with his supporters after declaring victory at an election-night rally at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center, on Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Biden currently leads Sanders by more than 300 delegates -- a lead that is expected to grow larger as Wisconsin voters cast their ballots in the primary Tuesday, which has been clouded by legal challenges attempting to delay the vote over concerns for public safety.

Biden's interview comes ahead of his virtual town hall with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden Sunday night aimed at families.

The town hall, according to a campaign news release, seeks to provide "parents and children across the country with advice on how to stay connected, continue schoolwork, take care of each other, and spread joy and kindness during times of great uncertainty and anxiety."

