'We have to come together': Biden calls into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Today is about ... giving thanks for this country we call home," Biden said.

President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden shared a Thanksgiving message of togetherness on Thursday when they called into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth," the president said. "Today is about coming together, giving thanks for this country we call home. And thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad."

Jill Biden said it was "important that we all commit to an act of kindness today" and asked Americans to "call someone and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving or do something kind."

Beagle scout Snoopy balloon flies, as Tom Turkey float rides during the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, Nov. 23, 2023. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

With a deep political divide across the country, Biden said on this holiday "we have to come together" and "bring the nation together."

"We can have different political views, but … we have one view -- the one view is we're the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that … We have to bring the nation together and we have to treat each other with a little bit of decency and so -- and I think that's who the vast majority of the American people are."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden react onstage as they attend a screening of "Wonka" at Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Nov. 19, 2023. Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

The Bidens -- who are spending the holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts -- called members of the military to thank them for their service Thursday morning. They called units from each branch of the military stationed around the world, according to the White House.

The Bidens also spent some time Thursday at a Nantucket fire department, where they delivered several pumpkin pies to the fire crew on duty.