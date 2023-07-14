Biden campaign, DNC announce they raised $72 million in Q2

They say it's the most of any Democrat at a comparable point in history.

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced Friday that it, along with the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees, raised a collective $72 million since the president launched his reelection bid in April.

The groups say they finished the quarter with a massive $77 million on hand.

The campaign said 97% of all donations came from small-dollar donors donating under $200, and that money flowed in from all 50 states.

It said teachers, nurses, and retirees were the most common occupations among donors this quarter.

President Joe Biden speaks during a labor union event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, June 17, 2023. Tom Brenner/Reuters

The campaign also said 30% of their donors were first-time donors to the Biden operation, compared to when he ran in 2020. They add that the campaign held 38 fundraisers last quarter.

The haul came from 394,000 donors who made over 670,000 contributions, the campaign said.

Biden was slow to kick off campaign events after his announcement, holding his first -- and so far his only -- campaign rally nearly two months after he declared. But the president and his team have made a big push on fundraising.

In the final days before the filing deadline, Biden barnstormed the donor circuit, holding big-dollar fundraisers in New York, California, Connecticut, Illinois, and Maryland.

He held nine fundraisers over 11 days in the final stretch of the quarter.

Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also made the rounds to collect money from deep-pocketed donors.

Presidential campaigns have until Saturday to disclose how much money they raised in the second quarter of 2023, offering an early gauge of their war chests and how much enthusiasm they've been able to gin up from the public so far.

Former President Donald Trump's joint fundraising committee says it took in over $35 million from April through June, roughly doubling the $18.8 million it raised in the first three months of 2023.

