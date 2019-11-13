Biden campaign launches counter-messaging website on Trump's Ukraine narrative

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign on Wednesday launched a new website aimed at combating what they see as misinformation being pushed by supporters of President Donald Trump on Ukraine-- a site that went live as a historic first public impeachment hearing continued.

Interested in Impeachment Inquiry? Add Impeachment Inquiry as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Impeachment Inquiry news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The website called "Just the Facts, Folks" highlights news articles that fact check claims about Biden and Ukraine and highlight his campaign message. Biden has not yet offered public comment during Wednesday's public hearing, part of an impeachment inquiry stemming from President Trump’s July phone conversation with the president of Ukraine, Voldymyr Zelenskiy, who he may have urged to launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The site also includes television ads that have been released by the campaign.

“There's a lot of misinformation and lies out there, so welcome to the one stop shop for the facts about Joe Biden. Stay informed about the truth Trump and his special interests are trying to distract from,” the website header’s proclaims.

Biden’s Deputy campaign manager Pete Kavanaugh confirmed the campaign was behind the launch in tweet Wednesday afternoon, and said the site would be continually updated.

Biden and his son were the subject of several lines of questioning throughout the testimony, but the former vice president has not given any reaction to the testimony, ignoring shouted questions on the topic from reporters Wednesday morning in DC.

Democrats are hoping to make their case to millions of Americans watching on television that Trump's conduct has been so serious he deserves to be removed from office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.