Biden campaign officially requests Secret Service protection for the former vice president "The last thing we need is anybody hurt," Biden said.

Congressional leaders were informed on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has officially requested Secret Service protection, an official confirmed to ABC News.

The formal request triggers a review process by the Department of Homeland Security, which conducts an assessment in consultation with a bipartisan panel of congressional leaders.

DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will have the final sign-off on authorizing the protection for Biden, following a recommendation from Hill leaders.

The former vice president’s campaign made the initial request after protesters disrupted several events this month.

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by his wife Jill Biden, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, March 10, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

On Super Tuesday, two demonstrators rushed the stage at Biden’s event in Los Angeles, forcing his wife Jill Biden and senior adviser Symone Sanders to jump in between them and the presidential candidate, who no longer has Secret Service protection from his time in the Obama administration.

Biden recently told NBC News that Secret Service protection was becoming "increasingly" necessary.

"I don't like to pull the [President Donald] Trump routine of someone stands up in protest, throw them out, kick the bum out. I don't do that," he said in an interview with the "Today Show." "I do think the idea of jumping on a stage is just not permissible."

He added, "The last thing we need is anybody hurt."

When ABC News reached out to Biden's campaign, they declined to comment on security matters.

ABC News' Molly Nagle contributed to this report.