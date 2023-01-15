Biden classified documents could have national security implications, Schiff says

"I'd like to know what these documents were," Rep. Schiff said on "This Week"

Rep. Adam Schiff, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that classified documents recently discovered to be in President Joe Biden's possession from his time as vice president could have implications for national security.

Schiff said on ABC's "This Week" that he would like to see more information from the intelligence community on the details of the documents, noting that he expects similar details regarding the trove of classified documents that were recovered from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"I don't think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts," the California Democrat said of the Biden documents when pressed by "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl about any national security risks.

"We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents," Schiff said. "I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the think tank as well as the home of President Biden. I'd like to know what these documents were. I'd like to know what the [intelligence community's] assessment is, whether there was any risk of exposure and what the harm would be and whether any mitigation needs to be done."

