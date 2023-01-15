Sen. Warnock supports special counsel in Biden classified documents case

The Georgia Democrat said he was "glad to see" the president cooperating.

The Department of Justice was right to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said on Sunday.

"Classified documents are to be taken seriously and they are to be handled with a great deal of care and no one is above the law," Warnock told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "So I'm glad to see the Justice Department doing its work, and we ought to let that work proceed."

Warnock said he was also "glad to see that the president and his administration are cooperating. We need to get to the bottom of this so we don't see this kind of thing happening again."

The White House has said that multiple sets of documents with classified markings, including those from his time as vice president, were found at an old office that Biden used and at his home in Delaware.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.