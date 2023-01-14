More classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, White House counsel says

Richard Sauber said DOJ officials "immediately took possession of them."

Five more classified documents have been found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a new statement from White House counsel Richard Suaber.

Sauber said the personal attorneys for the president, who do not have security clearances, stopped searching the residence after discovering a document Wednesday with a classified marking in a room adjacent to the garage.

"Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President's personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department," Suaber said. "While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them."

