Biden countering RNC with battleground state travel

The campaign is signaling plans to continue beyond a rough post-debate stretch.

President Joe Biden is planning to travel the country next week, as the Republicans gather for their nominating convention, to hold counterprogramming events targeting Black and Latino voters in a sign his campaign is continuing unabated despite growing calls for him to step aside.

On the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15, Biden plans to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, according to a White House official.

"President Biden will continue traveling the country to discuss the extraordinary progress the American people have made in the past three and a half years, lay out his vision to ensure the promise of America reaches all communities, and make clear that we must resist attempts by Congressional Republicans to take us backwards," the White House official said in a statement.

President Joe Biden prepares to disembark Air Force One as he arrives at Harrisburg International Airport on July 07, 2024 in Harrisburg, Penn. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

On July 16, the president will travel to Vegas for two days to deliver remarks at the 115th NAACP National Convention and then the UnidosUS Annual Conference on July 17.

Biden's stops are a part of the campaign's July strategy that will include visits to key battleground states, as well as a $50 million paid media blitz.

Leading up to these stops, the president will meet with national union leaders at the AFL-CIO on Wednesday and travel to Detroit for his fourth trip to Michigan this year on Friday, according to the campaign.